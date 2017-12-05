We already knew “The Voice’s” Brooke Simpson could sing, but her recent performance of “Amazing Grace” absolutely raised the bar.

During week three of the live performances, the crooner showed off her powerhouse pipes with an a capella version of the classic song. After a stunning opening in which she was shrouded in soft lighting and a blue background, Simpson was joined by background singers and guitarists that only served to elevate the performance.

The “Team Miley Cyrus” singer showed the audience exactly why she earned four turned chairs during her blind audition back in September — and why she made it to the Top 10.

Cyrus, her coach, wanted her to switch up her song choices “from mainstream current to completely traditional” music, and Simpson did not disappoint.

According to the 26-year-old Florida native, the song held a special place in her heart.

“Songs like this are the reason why I fell in love with music,” she shared. “My mom and dad are full time evangelists. Growing up every weekend, we would travel from church to church and witness the power of music. Songs like ‘Amazing Grace’ let me know that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

A very impressed Jennifer Hudson offered Simpson a few words of encouragement saying, in part, “Not only your beautiful gift, but to sing from a place like that, to touch our hearts the way you just did, in your own way, from your own culture. And for all of that to come out, I’m just glad and grateful to be able to sit here and witness it – and glad to see a voice like yours get this type of platform.”

According to Cyrus, Simpson “has the biggest voice in the competition” — and we might have to agree!