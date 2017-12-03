Menu
A musician behind the '60s classic "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" has died at the age of 70
Actress Julia Stiles has responded to the mommy-shamers who criticized the way she was holding her baby in one of her recent Instagram posts.


“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” Stiles began in her follow-up post on the photo-sharing social media platform.

“Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’” the “10 Things I Hate About You” star continued.

“I was trying to keep as much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway.”

It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly. Wow, I didn't expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That's the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from "Little Shop of Horrors". I was trying to keep much of my son's image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway. Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It's way more fun.

She ended her statement with a subtly savage piece of advice for Instagram’s mommy-shamers.

“Instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It’s way more fun,” she captioned an image of the band.

Here’s the image that caused the initial commotion:

I haven't worn a back pack since middle school. 🤓 Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers

