If recent rumors are true, there’s a lot of negative energy floating around the backstage at NBC’s “TODAY” show.

A recent report in Page Six claims that the tension between host Megyn Kelly and her colleague Hoda Kotb almost reached a crescendo when producers for Kotb’s segment of the show shared a clip on the “TODAY” Twitter account which painted Kelly in a negative light.


The alleged feud was initially inflamed when Kelly — who takes over “TODAY” at 9 a.m — appeared to mock Kotb while congratulating her after it was announced that she would be replacing disgraced anchor Matt Lauer.

“We talked recently about how, 10 years ago, your life was very different,” Kelly said to Kotb, live on air on Jan. 2. “You were going through a dark period.”

Page Six describes Kelly’s tone as “‘Mean Girls’-style.”

“Everybody in the control room gasped when Megyn brought up Hoda’s ‘dark period,’ because many viewers likely won’t know exactly what she was referring to,” an NBC source told the gossip publication. “That comment was awkward, mean-spirited. It really stung.” Kotb battled with breast cancer a decade ago, which was likely what Kelly was referencing.

Kotb’s staff reportedly got extracted revenge by making fun of Kelly’s highly-publicized car crash interview with Jane Fonda back in September of 2017.

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly said in the interview. “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit, but I think you look amazing. Why did you say- I read that you said you felt you’re not proud to admit that you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really want to talk about that now?” Fonda shot back.

When the “Grace & Frankie” star appeared alongside co-star Lily Tomlin on the Jan. 16 broadcast of “TODAY,” it didn’t sounds like she’d forgiven Kelly.

Fonda responded snarkily to comments made by Tomlin about how long they’ve known each other.

“You guys are real friends on and off camera, right?” Hoda Kotb asked.

“Sometimes,” Fonda joked.

“How long have you guys known each other?” Kotb questioned.

Without missing a beat, Tomlin chimed in, “Oh, my gosh … I think before your first facelift!”

Kobt and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie lost it watching the acting legends poke fun at each other as Fonda tried to brush off the remark.

“Never mind! Never mind! Who are you, Megyn Kelly?” Fonda said.

The producers then tweeted out a clip of the exchange before Kelly’s show went on the air:

The Page Six report comes in the wake of a shocking Daily Mail Online report which claimed Kelly’s show was in chaos following managerial incompetence which had created a “toxic and demeaning” workplace environment.

There seems to be a lot of negative energy floating around backstage at NBC’s “TODAY” Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hollywood Reporter
