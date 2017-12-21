Menu
Ashton Kutcher And Danny Masterson Host Fans In Nashville At Tequila Cowboy For A Launch Event For Netflix “The Ranch: Part 3” Read this Next

The new accusations against this former "That '70s Show" star are going to make his holidays very unhappy
Advertisement

Retired Navy SEAL Jason Redman knows a thing or two about turning tragedy into triumph, and — thanks to Gary Sinise — he got the chance once more in a recent episode of Hawaii Five-0.


RELATED: Calling all “Hawaii Five-0” super fans: here’s your chance to see where Danno books ’em

The special ops made his television debut on Dec. 15’s episode of the hit CBS show. He got the chance to flex his acting chops when Sinise, a long time friend and “CSI: NY” star, knew he was the perfect person to play a war veteran.

“Peter Lenkov, who runs Hawaii Five-0, used to be one of our top writers and producers over at CSI:NY,” Sinise told PEOPLE. “He contacted me saying he was looking for a veteran for a part.” Specifically, the show wanted a veteran with a scar on his face.

“Jay popped into my mind immediately,” he continued. “He is a good buddy and somebody I admire very much.”

Redman was shot in the face in a harrowing attack in Iraq in 2007. The father of three and his team was ambushed by members of Al Qaeda, when he was shot in the face. During his recovery, he earned a Purple Heart for his bravery, reported ABC 7.

Redman was ecstatic  to take on the acting gig — he’d had some experience acting in a friend’s independent film “A Perfect Day” about fighting terrorism.

“I was so happy,” Redman said after nabbing the part on episode 11 of season 8.

Since his role — Lenkov praised his performance, saying he “did a really great job” — Redman has completely caught the acting bug.

“I really enjoy acting,” he said to PEOPLE. “While it is hard work, it is both challenging and fun to step into someone else’s life and attempt to capture their personality, feelings, and mannerisms. I hope I can do more of it.”

RELATED: Listen to how one brave military dog saved this Navy SEAL’s life in a matter of seconds

In addition to landing professional acting representation, Redman is truly making a name for himself helping veterans like himself overcome their physical and mental struggles.

Since his combat retirement, he’s founded two non-profits: “Wounded Wear,” which gives clothes to wounded vets and “Combat Wounded Coalition,” which “inspire[s] wounded warriors to overcome,” according to its site.

“I feel like I need to be doing something to give back because I got to come home and others didn’t,” he said.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Pink shares the hilarious letter her daughter wrote to Santa Claus about her latest “mom fail”
People

Pink shares the hilarious letter her daughter wrote to Santa Claus about her latest “mom fail”

,
Radio host Delilah gets a wild gift from her husband in honor of her late son who committed suicide
People

Radio host Delilah gets a wild gift from her husband in honor of her late son who committed suicide

,
Chris Cornell’s widow shares old holiday footage of the late star ahead of her 1st Christmas without him
People

Chris Cornell’s widow shares old holiday footage of the late star ahead of her 1st Christmas without him

,
New parents Bam Margera and his wife share the first precious photo of their bundle of joy
People

New parents Bam Margera and his wife share the first precious photo of their bundle of joy

,
Mariah Carey is getting a “Take 2” on ringing in the new year after a disastrous performance last time around
People

Mariah Carey is getting a “Take 2” on ringing in the new year after a disastrous performance last time around

,
Advertisement