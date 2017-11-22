Menu
Janet Jackson is reportedly hanging out with an old flame since splitting from Wissam Al Mana
Things are going to look so different on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

E! News reports that “Dancing with the Stars” with be shaking things up in 26 by casting only athletes to compete as the stars. Instead of a mix of celebrities from TV, movies, reality TV and athletes, only 10 athletes will be competing from “all corners of the sports world.”


Many athletes have competed and won in previous seasons of “DWTS.” Rashad Jennings took home the Mirror Ball in season 24, and Team USA gymnast Laurie Hernandez was crowned the champ of season 23. Fans also saw Kristi Yamaguchi win in season six, Shawn Johnson win in season eight and Apolo Anton Ohno take home the Mirror Ball in season four, just to name a few.

The upcoming season will reportedly continue to have Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron on for co-hosting duties. The pro cast and premiere date has yet to be announced.

RELATED: Drew Scott reveals exactly how much weight he lost before getting the boot from “DWTS”

On Tuesday night, “Hamilton” star Jordan Fisher took home the season 25 title.

Following the win, he took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

“There aren’t words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable. This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you,” he wrote following the big win.

