Talk show host and former Jerry Springer bodyguard, Steve Wilkos, has been hospitalized after a serious motor accident, TMZ reports.

Wilkos’ car flipped over on West Avenue in Darien, Connecticut, hitting several telephone poles and one tree, according to The Darien Times. Wilkos was transported to a local hospital with injuries, is expected to make a full recovery.





While recovering in the hospital, Wilkos spoke to reporters from TMZ and explained that he usually wears glasses while driving. He didn’t have them with him on that Sunday afternoon, which caused him to feel uncomfortable and uncertain behind the wheel. He claims he was reaching for his glasses when he hit the curb and set off the whole chain reaction of brutal crashes.

He assured reporters that he’s doing well, while also clarifying that he doesn’t drink or do drugs.

Wilkos rose to prominence as a bodyguard on “The Jerry Springer Show,” where he would regularly break up scuffles between guests. He began hosting his own program, “The Steve Wilkos Show,” in 2007.

