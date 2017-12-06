The women on “Little Women: Dallas” may be small in stature, but they’re just as big on drama as any other reality show cast.





On their upcoming reunion special, which airs on Wednesday, it was feet, and some stinging words, that went flying, after two of the ladies got into a tiff over their respective relationships.

Emily Fernandez insulted her co-star Tiffani Chance’s boyfriend, calling him “degrading as f**k.” Chance responded with a stinging zinger, slamming Fernandez for dating someone who “didn’t even want a child with [her].” Fernandez clearly didn’t care for that comment — especially since, according to TMZ, she’d recently lost a baby after birth — and threw a punch at her co-star. As guards tried to break up the melee, the women launched into a furious kicking match that security couldn’t avoid getting entangled in. Still, the best part of the clip had to be the various expressions on the remainder of the Dallas cast’s faces.

As Chance asked her opponent at the beginning of the clip, “Why can’t you be a classy lady?” It seems neither of the two ladies could achieve that on this occasion, but their drama made for great television.

The full reunion will air Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

