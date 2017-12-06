Menu
TODAY Read this Next

Rumor has it, this is who is on the short list to replace Matt Lauer on "TODAY"
Advertisement

The women on “Little Women: Dallas” may be small in stature, but they’re just as big on drama as any other reality show cast.


On their upcoming reunion special, which airs on Wednesday, it was feet, and some stinging words, that went flying, after two of the ladies got into a tiff over their respective relationships.

RELATED: “Little Women: Atlanta” star is facing serious charges after a deadly crash that killed a serviceman

Emily Fernandez insulted her co-star Tiffani Chance’s boyfriend, calling him “degrading as f**k.” Chance responded with a stinging zinger, slamming Fernandez for dating someone who “didn’t even want a child with [her].” Fernandez clearly didn’t care for that comment — especially since, according to TMZ, she’d recently lost a baby after birth — and threw a punch at her co-star. As guards tried to break up the melee, the women launched into a furious kicking match that security couldn’t avoid getting entangled in. Still, the best part of the clip had to be the various expressions on the remainder of the Dallas cast’s faces.

As Chance asked her opponent at the beginning of the clip, “Why can’t you be a classy lady?” It seems neither of the two ladies could achieve that on this occasion, but their drama made for great television.

The full reunion will air Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

RELATED: “Shut the f**k up”: old dudes’ vacation beach brawl was big trouble in paradise

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

That awkward moment when an AR-15 gets stolen out of a parked police car — but wait, there’s more

That awkward moment when an AR-15 gets stolen out of a parked police car — but wait, there’s more

If your debt payments are draining your wallet, Houston may be the city for you

If your debt payments are draining your wallet, Houston may be the city for you

Tyson shares his German grandmother’s famous “crunchy” chocolate pudding recipe for Christmas

Tyson shares his German grandmother’s famous “crunchy” chocolate pudding recipe for Christmas

Finally, a skinny pimento cheese recipe we can get behind

Finally, a skinny pimento cheese recipe we can get behind

John Mayer’s body may no longer be a wonderland after being rushed to the hospital

John Mayer’s body may no longer be a wonderland after being rushed to the hospital

Prince William was such a proud dad reviewing Prince George’s performance in his Christmas play
The Royal Family

Prince William was such a proud dad reviewing Prince George’s performance in his Christmas play

,
Rumor has it, this is who is on the short list to replace Matt Lauer on “TODAY”
People

Rumor has it, this is who is on the short list to replace Matt Lauer on “TODAY”

Now we know what was in Chester Bennington’s system the night he took his own life
People

Now we know what was in Chester Bennington’s system the night he took his own life

,
Pippa Middleton flaunted her new look when she paid a visit to a children’s hospital
People

Pippa Middleton flaunted her new look when she paid a visit to a children’s hospital

,
Advertisement