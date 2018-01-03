The fourth season of British science fiction anthology television series “Black Mirror” recently started streaming on Netflix. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, each episode acts at its own self-contained stand-alone piece of fiction that is designed to provoke discussion about the relationship between technology and human nature.





The series has received widespread critical acclaim, even earning several Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for its third season episode “San Junipero.”

And while fans of the show are losing sleep over it’s bleak vision of the future and cynical messages, not everyone is impressed.

Some of Twitter’s greatest minds took to their favorite social media/micro blogging platform to share their hilarious takes. Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

This person was able to summarize thee entire series with one perfect gif.

*turns macbook toward tv screen so jeff at the fbi headquarters can watch black mirror with me* — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) December 30, 2017

“I always feel like somebody’s watching me. And I have no privacy,” is quite a common reaction to the show, especially after watching the Season 3 episode “Shut Up and Dance.”

me: *watches one episode of black mirror*

anyone: hi-

me: pic.twitter.com/imE35vgktN — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) December 29, 2017

You can’t go wrong with a “Rick and Morty” screenshot.

this is my relationship dynamic with black mirror pic.twitter.com/H6e1TqwtHl — ambidextrous leftist (@queersocialism) December 30, 2017

Like a bad relationship, “Black Mirror” just keeps sucking you back in.

me before watching black mirror: guinea pigs are kinda boring. don’t do much.

me after watching black mirror: I love guinea pigs they are my favourite animal ive loved guinea pigs since I was born my first guinea pig was called jumjum when im older im going to be a vet for guine — ro(ot)sie (@m0odbomb) December 29, 2017

You’ll have to watch the show to get this reference. But trust us, it’s funny. But it’s also kind of sad. Again, you’ll have to watch the show to get the reference.

Me laughing at every joke my coworkers make after watching that first ep of new Black Mirror pic.twitter.com/mtoYhx7Idt — Connor Carr (@connorjcarr) December 29, 2017

Don’t. Trust. Anyone.

me talking to my TV/Laptop/Phone screen after watching Black Mirror: USS Callister pic.twitter.com/WIjNYp4Bed — EMANUEL (@blingspice) December 31, 2017

Again, watch the damn show.

me:

Black Mirror: it's cause you be on that phone — coolgirl1995 (@trillgore_clout) December 30, 2017

Technology is bad.

Black mirror season 5 pitch: uhhhhhhhhhhhhh so there’s like this duuuude and he likeeeeeee never looks up from his phoneeeeeee and it’s likeeeeeeee his life is just likeeeeeeee going by and he’s likeeeeee missing out then he dies and the phone is still alive — where the fuck is a snakes dick (@jckgnn) December 30, 2017

We get it, technology is bad.

Black Mirror S4 episode list : 1. Cor Blimey, What If Facebook Likes Were The Only Way To Earn a Quid

2. There Is An App That Can Download You, Well Scary Innit Bruv

3. Me New Misses Is a Android And I Aint Bovvered

4. The Cheeky Gov'na Got A Pic Of Me Bollocks Through Me Webcam — Callum (@rasta_dad) December 29, 2017

Did we mention that it’s a British show?

1700s Black Mirror: we all like to ride horses so much, what if the HORSES RIDE US — Shawn (@online_shawn) December 31, 2017

Hilarious.

[me pitching a black mirror episode] OK SO NEAR DISTANT FUTURE, NOBODY HAS SKIN ANYMORE, WE ALL TRADED IT FOR EMOJICOINS AND BATTERY JUICE AND [starbucks employee] SIR JUST TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT AND PULL AROUND, YOU'RE BACKING UP THE WHOLE PARKING LOT PLEASE WE HAVE FAMILIES — BLONDE JOVI (@awsten) December 31, 2017

We look forward to seeing this episode in the fifth season.

I’ve never watched Black Mirror but here’s what I imagine the show is like pic.twitter.com/NKgNSV83AG — pixelated boat (@pixelatedboat) December 31, 2017

Pixelated Boat absolutely nailed it.

the existence of black mirror is itself a black mirror episode. a show about the dangers of technology is released on a technology that is designed to force you to keep watching it — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 1, 2018

Mind = blown.

