Viewers of “Megyn Kelly Today” may have noticed that Tuesday’s broadcast was replaced with a pre-recorded segment just one day after Megyn Kelly ripped into actress Jane Fonda.





The pre-taped broadcast aired about sex trafficking instead of an anticipated show devoted to the Oscars nominees as NBC has run in the 9 a.m. hour following the Academy Award nominations in years past. The Daily Mail reports that decision to run the pre-taped segment came last week but it is unclear why the network may have chosen to do so in the wake of allegations made against many Oscar-nominated stars including James Franco and Kevin Spacey.

“It’s a sensitive topic best handled on tape,” a source told the publication of the sex trafficking focused episode.

The broadcast comes just one day after Kelly took time out of her show to address an ongoing feud. On Monday’s show, Kelly ripped into the “Grace & Frankie” star after she repeatedly brought up a September interview where Fonda shot down her attempt to talk about previous plastic surgery.

“Apparently, when she came here, however, again, to promote her film about aging, I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off limits,” Kelly said. “Look, I gave her the chance to empower other women, young and old, on a subject which she purports to know well, and she rejected it. That’s OK. But I have no regrets about that question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is or is not appropriate.”

She continued to bash Fonda for the past “outrage” she caused through her career.

“After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War,” Kelly said as the audience cheered. “Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane.’”

It is unclear if “Megyn Kelly Today” will return as a new episode on Wednesday.