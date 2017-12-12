Menu
Rose McGowan took to Twitter to criticize Alyssa Milano's friendship with Harvey Weinstein's wife
Baby Jasmine is going to be a big sister!

On Dec. 11, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian was part of a very special announcement the actor posted to Instagram.


Sitting in front of a Christmas tree looking as adorable as can be, Jasmine sat beneath a sign that read “It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister!!! And finally be the boss!”

In the caption, Johnson gushed over the family’s newest blessing.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” he wrote. “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾”

Following the big news, the couple walked the red carpet at the premiere of his upcoming film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” on December 11, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

PEOPLE reports that the couple were engaged in a little bit of PDA as they walked the red carpet. Hashian stunned in a festive velvet red gown and cradled her baby bump as they posed for photos together.

Johnson will be the proud papa of three girls. His eldest daughter is Simone Garcia Johnson, 16, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

