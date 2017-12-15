Ryan Lochte’s son and fiancee are clearly the lights of his life, and a new photo of his bouncing baby boy is proving that.





Lochte, 33, regularly gushes about his 6-month-old son Caiden Zane and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid on his Instagram page.

The highly decorated Olympic swimmer said he’s grateful for a fresh start after landing in hot water for his drunken behavior at the Rio Olympics.

In 2016, he was suspended for 10 months from domestic and international competitions, according to the New York Times.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, the swimmer said he was looking forward to becoming a dad, seeing it as a new beginning.

“I think everyone deserves a clean start and that’s what I love about this,” Lochte told PEOPLE.

Six months in to being a father, Lochte seems to be loving it.

Lochte recently shared a photo of his son Caiden smiling up at his dad from a bouncy seat.

“That smile from my son warms my heart so much!” wrote Lochte. “Makes everything better! #blessed #czl #happybaby.”

According to PEOPLE, Lochte is currently house hunting in Los Angeles. He plans to pursue acting there while he trains for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Reid also shared a touching photo of Lochte and Caiden Zane.

“MY BOYS. In love with this photo and in love with both of them. I am very lucky to have these two in my life. I have been blessed with a man who has a BIGGER HEART than anyone I know, goes above and BEYOND to make people feel welcomed, comforted, and loved,” Reid wrote. “He cares about compassion, love, family, friends, making people smile, New York pizza, generosity, etc. Ryan still shocks me to this day of how much he puts everyone before himself.”

She also recently a photo from the family’s Christmas card, which got more than 5,000 likes.