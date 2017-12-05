Beyoncé, is that you?!

One Instagram star is turning heads for her startling resemblance to singing superstar Beyoncé.

Brittany Williams shares flawless good looks with Beyoncé, and her resemblance has caused quite a commotion when she hits the town.





Nothing hunts us like our thoughts yearning for things to be how they used to be. Appreciate what it was, accept what it is, position it for how you hope for it to be tomorrow. -B #liveinthenow A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:19am PST

“I get approached all the time. Whether it be on planes, at the airport or while attending events,” Williams told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve also been chased, had pictures taken of me without my consent and pranks done without me knowing,” she continued.

Can't be following my exes not my direction -B A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

She added: “A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing ‘Single Ladies’, beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them.”

Her good looks aren’t the only thing Williams shares with the mom of Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, she also sings, dances and writes.

West African babe into her, Ah dey give him ginger.. #fbf A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Sep 15, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Williams admits that her resemblance to Beyoncé used to bother her, but she has learned to embrace her doppelganger status. The Detroit, Michigan, native is also learning to deal with the attention, which she admits can be overwhelming.

“I’m just a cool, stylish, smart, witty girl with a vision, confidence, and ambition. I’m still dreaming that God will allow my visions to come to fruition,” she confidently told the publication.