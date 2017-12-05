Menu
This "American Idol" alum went off when she crashed a wedding and was thrown out by the bride
Beyoncé, is that you?!

One Instagram star is turning heads for her startling resemblance to singing superstar Beyoncé.

Brittany Williams shares flawless good looks with Beyoncé, and her resemblance has caused quite a commotion when she hits the town.


“I get approached all the time. Whether it be on planes, at the airport or while attending events,” Williams told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve also been chased, had pictures taken of me without my consent and pranks done without me knowing,” she continued.

She added: “A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing ‘Single Ladies’, beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them.”

Her good looks aren’t the only thing Williams shares with the mom of Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, she also sings, dances and writes.

Williams admits that her resemblance to Beyoncé used to bother her, but she has learned to embrace her doppelganger status. The Detroit, Michigan, native is also learning to deal with the attention, which she admits can be overwhelming.

“I’m just a cool, stylish, smart, witty girl with a vision, confidence, and ambition. I’m still dreaming that God will allow my visions to come to fruition,” she confidently told the publication.

