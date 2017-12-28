Robin Thicke’s pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary put her full baby bump on display in a racy post on Instagram.

The model shared the update photo featuring her biggest bump yet as she hits the final few weeks of her pregnancy.





“31 weeks today! HOME STRETCH,” she wrote alongside the sexy mirror selfie while posing in Calvin Klein underwear.

31 weeks today! HOME STRETCH A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Dec 27, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, applauding the model and congratulating the couple on their bundle of joy.

“You have got to be the cutest pregnant lady ever! Congratulations! (I’m a little behind) she’s going to be beautiful 🌸 my birthday is March 3rd #justsaying 😉,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “U are really carrying beautifully @aprillovegeary I can’t wait to see that baby 💖👑.”

This is the first child for Geary and second for Thicke. In August, the couple revealed they are expecting a girl, and she is due on the late Alan Thicke’s 71st birthday.

Earlier this month, Geary posed for yet another racy shot when she celebrated her 23rd birthday. Using flower petals from bouqets of roses given to her by Thicke, she showed off her baby bump once again.

“SO EXTRA 🌹🌹🌹,” she captioned the hot shot.