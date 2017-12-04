Menu
GettyImages-600346884 Read this Next

There's one thing about Matt Lauer's appearance in public that everyone is talking about
Advertisement

Over a year after his shocking public separation from“Flip or Flop” co-star Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa shared a humorous image and caption with his Instagram followers.


“Is this another…..mid life crisis!!!??” he captioned a photo of himself wearing a tight black tee, dark jeans and a black collared vest, all of which are apparently part of his new “swag” look.

“So I decided it was time to increase my ‘swag’ as the kids call it so I got a new wardrobe AND I picked everything myself,” he wrote. “Hopefully I did a good job! Christina said I look like a farmer🙄…do you FOLKS like my new look??😎”

RELATED: “Flip or Flop” stars are mourning the tragic loss of one of their closest friends

A few weeks ago, on the anniversary of his divorce from Christina, Tarek shared a quote from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, which read “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” Famously, Rowling was struggling to make ends meet as a single parent prior to the publication of the first “Potter” novel.

“This quote really stood out to me,” Tarek captioned the sentiment. “We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight. …when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair,” wrote the TV star. He may have survived two battles with cancer, but Tarek’s positive outlook on life cannot be questioned.

On the same day, Christina decided to share a quote pastor David Crosby’s book “Your Pain is Changing You.”

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life,” the excerpt reads. “They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared. You may hold your head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do.”

Couldn't agree more. #keepthefaith

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

RELATED: There’s one thing about Matt Lauer’s appearance in public that everyone is talking about

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”
People

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”

,
Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia
People

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

,
Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired
People

Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired

,
We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

,
A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her
People

A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her

,
Advertisement