She played a mom on television for years, and now Eva Longoria is going to be one in real life!

The “Desperate Housewives” star is expecting a boy with husband José “Pepe” Bastón, reports PEOPLE. The actress and producer confirmed through her rep Tuesday that she is four months along with her first child.





RELATED: This little “Desperate Housewives” star is all grown up and just celebrated her Sweet 16

Longoria and Bastón, 49, began dating in 2013 and celebrated their engagement during the holidays two years later. They tied the knot in May 2016 in a gorgeous sunset ceremony just outside of Mexico City.

Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez and Victoria and David Beckham were among the 80 family and friends who helped the pair celebrate their nuptials.

RELATED: Eva Longoria puts a dramatic spin on this Spice Girls classic

Longoria spoke to PEOPLE in 2015 about potentially having children of her own, after being onscreen mom to Juanita Solis — played by Madison De La Garza, Demi Lovato’s younger sister — on her former hit ABC show.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” she shared. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

This pregnancy is the 42-year-old actress’s first, although Bastón — a Latin American television exec — has three children of his own from an earlier marriage.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” Longoria gushed about her step-kids in the 2015 interview. “We are fulfilled. If there is anything else to come, it would be icing on the cake.”

Icing on the cake indeed! Congratulations to the soon-to-be mom!