Actress Bella Throne is opening up about the abuse she faced growing up in Hollywood.

On Friday, Thorne shocked fans when she tweeted that she was a victim of molestation while working as a child star.





It all started when a fan tweeted at Thorne, “What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested,” in the comments section of one of her photos. Thorne responded by retweeting the fan and writing, “Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney.”

Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

She added, “The world can be a sick place sometimes :/.”

The world can be a sick place sometimes — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017

Thorne did not comment on any further details of the alleged abuse, though she did respond when pals YouTube star Tana Mongeau and her “Famous in Love” co-star Georgie Flores applauded her for sharing her story.

Thanks baby. See you tonight ❤️ https://t.co/gLbv8Xhdx3 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 9, 2017

Means more than you know ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2uk3bwfq3p — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 9, 2017

Thorne is best known for roles on HBO’s “Big Love” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.”

Her news comes in the wake of other stars who have spoken out against sexual abuse in Hollywood. Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer were all accused of sexual misconduct and fired from their respective companies.

Former child actress Molly Ringwald opened up about her own sexual assault by a director in an op-ed published in the New Yorker in October.

“When I was 13, a 50-year-old crew member told me that he would teach me to dance, and then proceeded to push against me with an erection,” she revealed at the time. “When I was 14, a married film director stuck his tongue in my mouth on set.”

Ringwald admitted that she never opened up about her own experiences because “stories like these have never been taken seriously.”

