Former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown has officially said goodbye to her ex-husband, and she did it in the bloodiest way possible.





Instead of waiting through a painful — but less gory — laser removal process to take off vows she had written to Stephen Belafonte, Brown opted to simply cut off his name, TMZ reported.

Her tattoo read, “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart” down the side of her body. The very symbolic removal of his name marked the end of a very volatile breakup. According to PEOPLE, she had the ink taken off by a surgeon and it required 13 stitches to close back up. Lasers aren’t completely off the table because the TV judge still needs laser surgery to reduce scarring.

“I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship,” Brown said. “Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.”

The 42-year-old “America’s Got Talent” judge and her former spouse finalized their divorce just last week, after a very messy break-up. The couple, who were married for a decade, separated in March when “Scary Spice” filed for divorce. The former Spice Girl also filed a restraining order against Belafonte earlier this year after claiming he beat, threatened and exploited her during their marriage. The order included protection for Brown and her three children, Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and Madison, 6.

The restraining order against Belafonte was dropped in October, and they agreed in court to share custody of Madison.

For his part, Belafonte took to Instagram to celebrate his “freedom” his marriage. He posted a photo of MLK, captioned, “FREE at LAST!!,” in response to the finalization of his divorce.

