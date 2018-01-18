Congratulations are in order for “Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington and her new fiance, Matthew Alan!

On Jan. 17, the TV star and new mom to daughter Hayden announced her beau popped the question on New Year’s Eve. Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the series, showed off the sparkling solitaire in a joyous post to Instagram.





“Sooo this happened on New Year’s Eve. I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes! Also… Hayden approves.. 😉 💍✨✨✨,” she wrote alongside a series of photos. In the gallery, Luddington’s new bling was on full display for two close up shots, including one of her daughter’s tiny hands wrapped around the finger and one selfie of the star showing it off.

Fans were quick to celebrate the actress’s pending nuptials in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful ring! Congrats! 🎉🍾❤️,” one fan wrote to Luddington.

Another added, “Congratulations Camilla!😍 I wish you and your family all the luck in the world❤️🌍.”

The couple have been dating for five years and welcomed their daughter in April 2017. The couple announced the news with a sweet video of themselves cradling her on Instagram.

“We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden 💘💘💘💘💘🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉,” Luddington captioned the video last year.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

(H/T E! News)