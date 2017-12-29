Menu
The opening musical number, “Belle,” in “Beauty and the Beast” is a doozy of a song, but not for this guy.

RELATED: Disney and Migos come together in this incredible “Beauty and the Beast” parody


In the song, there are many, many village people singing various parts of the song about the “provincial town” in which the heroine Belle lives.

But Brian Esposito, waiter and actor at Ellen’s Stardust Diner in New York City, has got the whole thing down.

Esposito manages to sing every single singing role in the song, as well as all the monologues, and manages to change his voice to fit whatever character he’s singing at the moment.

RELATED: Lindsey Stirling’s violin performance of a Disney classic from “Beauty and the Beast” is absolutely stunning

There must be more than just this one performance, but it looks like Esposito’s channel has an additional video where he sings the “Hocus Pocus” version of the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins classic “I Put a Spell on You” in full Maleficent regalia.

We look forward to more Disney covers from this massively talented and dedicated waiter.

