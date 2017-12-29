The opening musical number, “Belle,” in “Beauty and the Beast” is a doozy of a song, but not for this guy.

In the song, there are many, many village people singing various parts of the song about the “provincial town” in which the heroine Belle lives.

But Brian Esposito, waiter and actor at Ellen’s Stardust Diner in New York City, has got the whole thing down.

Esposito manages to sing every single singing role in the song, as well as all the monologues, and manages to change his voice to fit whatever character he’s singing at the moment.

There must be more than just this one performance, but it looks like Esposito’s channel has an additional video where he sings the “Hocus Pocus” version of the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins classic “I Put a Spell on You” in full Maleficent regalia.

We look forward to more Disney covers from this massively talented and dedicated waiter.