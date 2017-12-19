Can you believe it?! Little Madison De La Garza from “Desperate Housewives” is already 16 years old!

Eva Longoria’s on-screen daughter and the real-life baby sister of singer Demi Lovato celebrated her Sweet 16 in style on Monday night with some of her best friends in tow.





De La Garza partied the night away and stunned in a white romper with a sheer skirt and sparkly tiara. She shared one image from the night with fans.

“love these boys,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

love these boys 💙 A post shared by Madison De La Garza (@maddelagarza) on Dec 18, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

Lovato was also there to give fans a glimpse at some of the fun on social media. Her Instagram stories were captured by a fan page and shared later.

De La Garza appeared on “Desperate Housewives” from 2008 to 2012. Since then, she appeared on “Bad Teacher” the series and most recently lent her voice to the upcoming animated film “Gnome Alone” alongside Becky G. and Josh Peck.

They grow up so fast!

