Menu
John Stamos – Getty/Instagram Read this Next

John Stamos is about to be a dad for the first time, and he's looking to his own "hero" father for guidance
Advertisement

Outspoken rock star Gene Simmons is putting up a fight in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations recently made against him.

“Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media,” the 68-year-old KISS bassist said in a statement to Us Weekly. “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.”


According to information initially procured by The Orange County Register, Simmons is currently engaged in a lawsuit with an unnamed female journalist who alleges that the rocker grabbed her hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee” while she was interviewing him in anticipation of the opening of “Rock & Brews” — a restaurant he opened with KISS bandmate Paul Stanley.

“Defendant Simmons turned standard interview questions into sexual innuendos, which made plaintiff Doe extremely uncomfortable,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges causes of action for gender violence, battery, assault, negligent retention of supervision, gender discrimination and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

“My client is embarrassed and humiliated by the incident with Mr. Simmons. She filed suit because she wanted to make a strong statement that this behavior is unacceptable and she wants to see an end to this type of behavior,” The woman’s attorney told the San Bernardino Sun.

RELATED: A calf born in Texas looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons, tongue and all

Earlier this year, Simmons shared some eyebrow-raising comments about how women can get ahead at work — and having kids isn’t one of them.

Simmons told the New York Post that working and being a mom don’t go hand in hand.

“Get over your biological urges,” Simmons said. “It’s natural to want to have kids, but, sorry, you can’t have it both ways. You have to commit to either career or family. It’s very difficult to have both.”

The controversial statement was only one of things the bass player preached during an interview about his new book, “On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power.”

He also shared that women who forwent offspring could get an extra leg up in their careers by using their sexuality to manipulate the men around them.

“Women have a choice,” he told The Post. “They can dress in potato sacks, [but] as soon as they pretty themselves up with lipstick, lift and separate them and point them in our general direction, they’re gonna get a response,” he said. “Guys are jackasses — we will buy them mansions and houses … all because of sex.”

This outspoken KISS member is ready for a fight in the wake of some career-threatening accusations Jim Dyson/Getty Images
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Prince Harry will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps after the queen gave him this huge royal honor
The Royal Family

Prince Harry will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps after the queen gave him this huge royal honor

,
A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show
People

A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show

,
“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case
People

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

,
A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle
People

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle

,
Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage
People

Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage

,
Advertisement