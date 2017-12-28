Demi Lovato is totally in love with her deep low-cut bathing suit and just had to show it off to fans.

The pop star showed off her toned physique in a racy post on Instagram late Wednesday, full beach body and numerous tattoos on display.





“In ❤️ with this bathing suit… 😌🍒💋,” she wrote.

The “Confident” singer celebrated five years of sobriety in March and marked the occasion by hand delivering donations to various charities in Los Angeles.

She also paid tribute to the milestone with a post on Instagram.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” she shared alongside a screenshot of her progress tracker. “So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”