Brandi Glanville sure knows how to do some marketing!

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a sexy photo of herself in a pink bikini and gold strappy sandals on Jan. 19 to promote the most recent episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.”





“Teasing some upcoming surprises! Plus, a Housewives recap from this week’s viewing, addressing some personal life events, and refuting Gerard Butler! It’s all on the podcast!” she wrote alongside the photo.

RELATED: Scott Disick shared a racy image of Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia posing in a bikini

Earlier this week, the reality star made headlines when she fired back against actor Gerard Butler after he appeared to cringe when discussing their past hookup on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Let’s set the record straight,” Glanville tweeted on Thursday. “Gerard Butler hit on me at a party Asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can fuck off.”

She continued, “Gerard Butler did not no [sic] my last name or what I did that is true but he hit on me and asked me out end of story.Moving on”

Gerard Butler did not no my last name or what I did that is true but he hit on me and asked me out end of story.Moving on — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 18, 2018

Glanville wrapped up the rant, writing, “I’m sorry but when you meet someone that clearly doesn’t know who you are, are you suppose to be a dick and say bye I’m famous????”

I’m sorry but when you meet someone that clearly doesn’t know who you are, are you suppose to be a dick and say bye I’m famous???? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 18, 2018

With a body like that, do you really need Gerard Butler?