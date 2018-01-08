“This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown shared how he helped his wife deliver their son with Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet.





Seacrest asked Brown to recount how he helped his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, deliver the baby in their bedroom.

His wife, standing next to him, rolled her eyes and said, “It never gets old.”

“Ryan comes crawling out of the bathroom on all fours and she says, ‘I think I’m crowning,’ to which I say, ‘Sweetheart, you can’t be crowning, it’s way too soon!’ Mansplaining what’s happening to her body,” Brown said. “So I look in between her legs while she’s on all fours. The baby’s head is all the way out. So we wait to push again, the midwife is on the phone … the midwife says ‘oh that’s wonderful, just wait for mommy to push again, the baby will come out.’ We were by ourselves at 2:23 in the morning in our bedroom. The baby wiggled out, I had to pass him in between her legs!”

When Seacrest pointed out that he was taking all the credit for delivering the baby, Bathe quipped, “Times up! Time’s up, Sterling!”

Brown won a Golden Globe on Sunday for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his work on “This Is Us.”