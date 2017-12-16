Child actress and model Tia Mowry was recently asked if she and her husband pray together and her answer may be surprising to many.





Mowry and her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, sat down to answer some questions for her YouTube channel “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix” about their relationship, including if they pray together.

“Yes,” he said emphatically. “I mean, we’re not like super super religious people, but I just keep it simple and just believe words are powerful. And you can speak things over people’s lives. And I speak positivity and just good things over my family.”

“Cory is a man of faith, and a man of God. He’ll put something on the board, and say ‘Tia, I know that’s going to come to pass’….but for real, then it comes to pass,” Mowry said.

“And not only that, he taught me how to believe in myself,” she said, with tears welling up in her eyes.

She shared a clip of the video on Instagram Saturday.

“Lord I am such a cryer. I can’t help it!. Anyway, this is one on my favorite videos I shot for @tiamowryquickfix! My husband and myself were asked if we pray together?”a

Mowry is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, which will be a baby girl.

Earlier this week, the couple shared some sweet pregnancy photos.

“Woke up today on my Birthday Thanking God for my family, his Presence over me and this Beautiful Bundle of Joy that’s coming!!” Hardrict wrote.

The family is expecting baby No. 2 in November.