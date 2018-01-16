Just a week before her father celebrates 13 years of marriage with the first lady, Tiffany Trump helped another New York couple celebrate their own nuptials.





The second youngest child of President Trump served as “flower girl” for the Vegas wedding between “NYC Prep” reality star PC Peterson, the grandson of billionaire (and President Nixon’s former commerce secretary) Pete Peterson and Quentin Esme Brown, the daughter of late real estate magnate Harry Joe Brown Jr. For her special role in the ceremony, the 24-year-old Trump donned a short black bodycon dress and pin straight hair while tossing rose petals pulled from a blue Tiffany’s gift bag. She made it down the “Little White Chapel” aisle in seconds, and compared to other members of the wedding party — the maid of honor rocked a sparkly jacket and jean shorts to match the best man’s denim shirt — Trump was dressed to impress at the seemingly “shotgun” Vegas wedding, reported W Magazine.

As it turns out, the story behind the informal ceremony is even more bizarre than expected. According to the bride, while she and the groom are “soulmates,” they’ve “never had sex,” and their involvement is “pure friendship.”

Brown took to Instagram to further explain the unusual wedding circumstances, explaining to confused commenters that the Vegas wedding was “not a drunken act on a whim, and no [they] will not be getting an annulment.”

She added, in part, “Peter and I are not romantically involved — in fact we are still dating others and will continue to seek love in all forms — we are just each other’s hearts and wish to begin our journey towards evolution, because the more we face reality, the more we can see that there is no right or wrong.”

Perhaps next time Tiffany walks down the aisle, it’ll be for her own (hopefully romantic) wedding, but until then, cheers to this (very interesting) bride and groom!