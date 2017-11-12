TLC network has shown Jill Duggar’s husband the door for good — over tweets

The TLC network has announced that they are no longer affiliated with Derick Dillard — the husband of “Counting On” star Jill Dillard (née Duggar).
The decision was made in the wake of a series of offensive tweets written by the Duggar family member regarding 16-year-old transgender reality TV personality Jazz Jennings, whose show “I Am Jazz” also airs on TLC. Dillard refused to use the proper pronouns and continuously referred to Jennings as “he.”
Dillard tweeted on Thursday, Nov. 9, “I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”
Dillard later clarified his position by explaining that he was just expressing a personal concern. ”Never bullied anyone, just said I didn’t agree with what is being propagated on tv. I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so,” he wrote.
“Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can’t vote til we’re 18; our brains aren’t fully developed til around 25,” he added.
TLC responded to the uproar by releasing a statement on Twitter:
We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.