“Ugly Betty” star America Ferrera rang in 2018 by announcing to the world that she was expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.





“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear,” Ferrera captioned an adorable Instagram photo featuring herself and Williams celebrating the new year while Ferrera held up a baby’s onesie which read “Más besos (por favor).”

Williams reposted the same photo with the caption “Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!#happynewyear.”

36-year-old Williams and the “Superstore” actress have been together for 12 years and married for six. They met when he cast her in one of his student films at the University of Southern California.

Ferrera’s “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn are all mothers already, so it Ferrera’s impending arrival completes the set!

Early last year, Ferrera visited Jimmy Kimmel at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to talk about how competitive she is.

