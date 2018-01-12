Figure skater Tonya Harding’s mother LaVona “Sandy” Golden slammed her daughter in a new interview on the two-hour special “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story,” which aired Thursday night.





In the rare interview, Golden accused her daughter of lying about being abused as a child, which is depicted in the new biopic, “I, Tonya.”

“I didn’t abuse any of my children,” she said. “Spanked? Yes, spanked. Absolutely positively, you got to show them right from wrong.”

Harding alleged that her mother once “dragged me into the bathroom and beat me with a hairbrush, literally” and regularly abused her, but Golden denied the allegations saying “I spanked her once with a hairbrush at a competition. She wouldn’t know what a beating was.”

She continued, “She’s lied so much she doesn’t know what isn’t a lie anymore.”

The figure skater previously claimed that her mother would drink a thermos of coffee and brandy every day when she would drive her daughter to school.

RELATED: 23 years later, Tonya Harding speaks out about the attack on Nancy Kerrigan at the Winter Olympics

“I would have coffee, and sometimes I would put brandy flavoring in it. I love brandy flavoring. You can’t get drunk on flavoring. Sorry to disappoint you,” she said.

Golden also denied claims that Harding made about growing up on the wrong side of the tracks in a trailer.

“We were never trailer trash,” she said. “We had a beautiful new trailer. We didn’t live in filth or dirt or anything that I would call unusual.”

Harding said in the interview that she does not want anything to do with Golden, and she wants her to stay away from her 6-year-old son, Gordon.

“I don’t want her anywhere near me. I don’t want her anywhere near my son,” Harding said. “She wants forgiveness. She wants to see me. She wants to make amends. She wants to meet and be part of the family. Hell no.”

(H/T PEOPLE)