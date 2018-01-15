Actress Tori Spelling just shared an adorable photo of her baby boy Beau and her husband Dean McDermott having a comfy looking snuggle!





“Baby Beau has done amazing with his sleep training,” Spelling captioned the image, which she shared on Instagram. “He has been in his own room, own crib, and only waking up one time a night for a little bottle for the past 4 nights,” she wrote. “We are so proud of him.”

“This morning he woke up at [7 a.m.] He ate and played and by 10am was ready to go back down for his morning nap,” she added. “Just captured this picture of my hubby and babe snuggled on this lazy Sunday morning. So beautiful to see them together. A picture like this makes a wife and moms ❤️swoon! What are you guys doing on this lazy Sunday morning?”

Swoon indeed!

Spelling believes her 10-month-old son is largely responsible for the recovery of her tumultuous marriage to McDermott.

“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship, because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt, and it was really important that we just start it over,” Spelling recently told PEOPLE at the seventh annual Santa’s Secret Workshop event in Los Angeles.

“I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

The couple had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage after McDermott’s 2013 cheating scandal. The actor reportedly had a two-day affair with a woman that year. The trials and tribulations of repairing their marriage was later documented on their Lifetime documentary series, “True Tori.”

Spelling and McDermott are also parents to Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, and Finn, 5.

