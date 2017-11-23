Tori Spelling has so much to be thankful for this holiday season!

As she prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday with her family, Spelling took to Instagram to share a special sneak peek of her holiday card. Sure, it was a paid sponsorship, but her brood of little ones sure are cute!





“So excited for our 2017 holiday card… I just couldn’t wait to show off our growing family! I ordered from SimplytoImpress.com again this year. I’ve been a big fan for years. Their cards are just SO cute! … super stylish, great prices and fast delivery! Happy Holidays from the McDermotts!” she wrote alongside the photo featuring husband Dean McDermott and their five children, baby Beau, 8-month, Hattie, 5, Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and Stella, 9.

In October, Spelling revealed that she felt that the birth of baby Beau was a “rebirth” in her marriage to McDermott.

“Beau was like the rebirth of our relationship,” she said at the time. “We know how to do it differently now. For so many years, we kind of didn’t know how to find time for ourselves; it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away.”

The couple had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage after McDermott’s 2013 cheating scandal. Since then, the couple has been very focused on their family, especially the children.

“Our time together is as important as our time with our children,” she said.