Menu
cassidy mickey Read this Next

Monkees band member Mickey Dolenz remembers fellow teen heartthrob and friend David Cassidy
Advertisement

Tori Spelling has so much to be thankful for this holiday season!

As she prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday with her family, Spelling took to Instagram to share a special sneak peek of her holiday card. Sure, it was a paid sponsorship, but her brood of little ones sure are cute!


“So excited for our 2017 holiday card… I just couldn’t wait to show off our growing family! I ordered from SimplytoImpress.com again this year. I’ve been a big fan for years. Their cards are just SO cute! … super stylish, great prices and fast delivery! Happy Holidays from the McDermotts!” she wrote alongside the photo featuring husband Dean McDermott and their five children, baby Beau, 8-month, Hattie, 5, Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and Stella, 9.

RELATED: Tori Spelling opens up about how her new baby helped save her marriage to Dean McDermott

In October, Spelling revealed that she felt that the birth of baby Beau was a “rebirth” in her marriage to McDermott.

“Beau was like the rebirth of our relationship,” she said at the time. “We know how to do it differently now. For so many years, we kind of didn’t know how to find time for ourselves; it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away.”

The couple had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage after McDermott’s 2013 cheating scandal. Since then, the couple has been very focused on their family, especially the children.

“Our time together is as important as our time with our children,” she said.

Tori Spelling shares a sweet Thanksgiving tribute from her big, happy family to yours Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

“Law & Order: SVU” plans to tackle one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals in an upcoming episode
People

“Law & Order: SVU” plans to tackle one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals in an upcoming episode

,
Wait til you see the custom piece of jewelry Liam Hemsworth made for Miley Cyrus’ 25th birthday
People

Wait til you see the custom piece of jewelry Liam Hemsworth made for Miley Cyrus’ 25th birthday

,
Monkees band member Mickey Dolenz remembers fellow teen heartthrob and friend David Cassidy
People

Monkees band member Mickey Dolenz remembers fellow teen heartthrob and friend David Cassidy

,
Sofía Vergara pens a romantic post to her hot hubby in honor of their second anniversary
People

Sofía Vergara pens a romantic post to her hot hubby in honor of their second anniversary

,
Advertisement