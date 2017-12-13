Menu
A "Friday Night Lights" star and his famous fiancée are expecting their first child
Troubled pop star Aaron Carter is shocked that he didn’t die before turning 30, according to a new interview with Us Weekly.


Earlier this year, Carter entered rehab after police were called to his home to do a welfare check when a neighbor claimed his “words were slurred and did not make sense.”

In a Sept. 6 report, a caller said that Carter was “not in a safe mental state” and was threatening suicide. The caller reportedly believed that Carter was “engaging in drug activity,” including Xanax, Klonopin and “dusters” (huffing compressed computer duster spray).

When he initially entered rehab, Carter tweeted a message to fans about change.

“Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me,” he wrote on Sept. 22.

TMZ reported that the singer and former teen heartthrob had checked himself into rehab — which PEOPLE magazine later confirmed with Carter’s publicist.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Steve Honig, the singer’s representative, informed PEOPLE. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

“I thought I would die by 30,” Carter told Us Weekly. “Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die.’”

He added, “Life, it was pretty tough. I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away.”

Carter also said that he felt “burnt” after all the drama in his personal life, but explained that his goal is to be “the phoenix that rises from the ashes.”

“I’m shocked. It’s time to act like a frickin’ adult. I have new aspirations,” he continued. “All of those require my attention for music, and I’m telling you, I love (being) in the studio. It’s the safest place for my and very therapeutic.”

Carter went on to confess that making music is a therapeutic process for him.

“That’s how all these songs came about,” the singer, who recently released new single “Don’t Say Goodbye,” said. “They’re about ex-girlfriend[s] that didn’t work out. I wrote songs about them while I was with them, trying to get them to understand what they were doing to me.”

Troubled pop star Aaron Carter thought he’d be dead before he reached his 30th birthday Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
