Menu
Luke and Laura Read this Next

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone
Advertisement

Tyrese Gibson’s problems continue to pile up and the latest rumor is that he’s in a significant amount of debt.

According to Page Six, the actor filed documents that stated he earns $105,686 per month but his expenses total close to $107,576 per month.


He reportedly spends $7,500 on child support, $14,869 on his mortgage and another nearly $10,000 on groceries. He recently shared a tearful message with fans on Instagram claiming his legal fees in his custody battle over his 10-year-old daughter tallies up to nearly $13,000. The documents also state that the actor has $884,658 in cash and savings.

RELATED: Tyrese takes his feud with “The Rock” to new heights in an eyebrow-raising tirade

Gibson has made headlines recently after he was cleared of child abuse charges. But just this week, he skipped out on a court hearing, leaving his attorney to speak on his behalf. At the hearing ex’s lawyer to request a mental evaluation on Gibson.

A protective order was placed on his ex Norma Mitchell Gibson in September after she alleged he was abusive to her and their daughter. Gibson responded to the protective order by calling Mitchell Gibson “bitter and resentful.” He has since been cleared of abuse charges but he has been prohibited from talking about his daughter, Shayla.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly gave him $5 million to help with his financial problems.

Tyrese Gibson may want to stop spending as his financial problems continue to grow Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Chelsea Handler backpedals after getting this message about sexual assault from Juanita Broaddrick

Chelsea Handler backpedals after getting this message about sexual assault from Juanita Broaddrick

Stories You Might Like

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone
People

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

,
Hollywood creeps be warned: Drew Barrymore isn’t gonna take your s**t
People

Hollywood creeps be warned: Drew Barrymore isn’t gonna take your s**t

,
Prince William poses for hilariously awkward photo with a semi-nude athlete
People

Prince William poses for hilariously awkward photo with a semi-nude athlete

,
“We’re both not happy”: Popular TLC couple’s marriage may soon be over
People

“We’re both not happy”: Popular TLC couple’s marriage may soon be over

,
Advertisement