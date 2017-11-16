Tyrese Gibson’s problems continue to pile up and the latest rumor is that he’s in a significant amount of debt.

According to Page Six, the actor filed documents that stated he earns $105,686 per month but his expenses total close to $107,576 per month.





He reportedly spends $7,500 on child support, $14,869 on his mortgage and another nearly $10,000 on groceries. He recently shared a tearful message with fans on Instagram claiming his legal fees in his custody battle over his 10-year-old daughter tallies up to nearly $13,000. The documents also state that the actor has $884,658 in cash and savings.

Gibson has made headlines recently after he was cleared of child abuse charges. But just this week, he skipped out on a court hearing, leaving his attorney to speak on his behalf. At the hearing ex’s lawyer to request a mental evaluation on Gibson.

A protective order was placed on his ex Norma Mitchell Gibson in September after she alleged he was abusive to her and their daughter. Gibson responded to the protective order by calling Mitchell Gibson “bitter and resentful.” He has since been cleared of abuse charges but he has been prohibited from talking about his daughter, Shayla.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly gave him $5 million to help with his financial problems.