"Property Brothers'" Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding
Actor Tyrese Gibson wound up answering to police on Monday morning after he posted a video of a man tied up in his underwear in his home.


According to TMZ, police were dispatched to Gibson’s home in the early hours of Monday morning after a video of a man appearing to be tied up and gagged in Gibson’s home surfaced. The man in the video is reportedly comedian Michael Blackson and police were called after several people believed Gibson had kidnapped him after Blackson openly mocked his breakdown weeks ago.

RELATED: Tyrese takes his feud with “The Rock” to new heights in an eyebrow-raising tirade

In the bizarre video, Gibson can be seen taunting Blackson and spraying him with what appears to be baby oil before throwing his English Bulldog on the couch next to him. Gibson also asked Blackson if he will ever made a video taunting him again and he anxiously shook his head “no.”

Gibson reportedly told police that the video was a joke and Blackson was in on it. No arrests were reported.

He was previously in the news after his ex-wife accused him of beating their daughter, Shalya, 10. Norma Mitchell Gibson was denied a permanent restraining order against her ex on Friday and 50/50 custody was restored to Gibson.

He also is reportedly facing financial issues and he filed court documents that state he earns $105,686 per month but his expenses total close to $107,576 per month. His friends, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, reportedly gave him $5 million to help ease some of the financial burden.

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

10 tips for Black Friday shopping

10 tips for Black Friday shopping

Harrison Ford took his on-screen heroics into real-life after a scary crash

Harrison Ford took his on-screen heroics into real-life after a scary crash

