Menu
Sarah Michelle Gellar Read this Next

A newly engaged woman got a charming surprise when she accidentally sent a text to a legendary TV actress
Advertisement

“Gypsy Sisters” star Mellie Stanley landed herself behind bars again after running yet another coupon scam and getting busted.

The former TLC star and her husband George Lee, Jr. allegedly pulled off a massive coupon scam at Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us, purchasing around $18,000 worth of products at both stores with counterfeit coupons. The couple was arrested on warrants issued last month in Kentucky and were both charged with theft by deception, criminal possession of a forged instrument and unlawful access to a computer. Now, they’re both currently being held in jail on $13,000 bond.


RELATED: Annette Roque meets with lawyers in the wake of her husband Matt Lauer’s sexual misconduct scandal

Mellie Stanley and George Lee, Jr. (Fayette County Detention Center)

Booked under the name Mellie Lee, this isn’t Stanley’s first time coordinating a large scam of this nature. Back in 2014, she and her sister were arrested for running another big coupon scam at a Target in North Carolina. She also ran into some more trouble just a year later when her then-husband was arrested following a heated argument during which he allegedly killed her puppy by flinging it across the kitchen.

RELATED: One of Larry Nassar’s alleged victims came forward with more shocking accusations against Team USA

TLC fans watched Stanley struggle with being the black sheep of her family and with her desire to leave the gypsy lifestyle at some point. “Gypsy Sisters,” which was a spin-off from the TLC show “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding,” followed the lives of Romanichal women living in West Virginia. Stanley appeared on all four seasons of the show, which aired from 2013-2015.

The reality TV star appeared on court on Thursday to plead not guilty to the charges against her. She is expected to return to the courtroom on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Pink shares the hilarious letter her daughter wrote to Santa Claus about her latest “mom fail”
People

Pink shares the hilarious letter her daughter wrote to Santa Claus about her latest “mom fail”

,
Radio host Delilah gets a wild gift from her husband in honor of her late son who committed suicide
People

Radio host Delilah gets a wild gift from her husband in honor of her late son who committed suicide

,
Chris Cornell’s widow shares old holiday footage of the late star ahead of her 1st Christmas without him
People

Chris Cornell’s widow shares old holiday footage of the late star ahead of her 1st Christmas without him

,
New parents Bam Margera and his wife share the first precious photo of their bundle of joy
People

New parents Bam Margera and his wife share the first precious photo of their bundle of joy

,
Mariah Carey is getting a “Take 2” on ringing in the new year after a disastrous performance last time around
People

Mariah Carey is getting a “Take 2” on ringing in the new year after a disastrous performance last time around

,
Advertisement