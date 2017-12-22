“Gypsy Sisters” star Mellie Stanley landed herself behind bars again after running yet another coupon scam and getting busted.

The former TLC star and her husband George Lee, Jr. allegedly pulled off a massive coupon scam at Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us, purchasing around $18,000 worth of products at both stores with counterfeit coupons. The couple was arrested on warrants issued last month in Kentucky and were both charged with theft by deception, criminal possession of a forged instrument and unlawful access to a computer. Now, they’re both currently being held in jail on $13,000 bond.





Booked under the name Mellie Lee, this isn’t Stanley’s first time coordinating a large scam of this nature. Back in 2014, she and her sister were arrested for running another big coupon scam at a Target in North Carolina. She also ran into some more trouble just a year later when her then-husband was arrested following a heated argument during which he allegedly killed her puppy by flinging it across the kitchen.

TLC fans watched Stanley struggle with being the black sheep of her family and with her desire to leave the gypsy lifestyle at some point. “Gypsy Sisters,” which was a spin-off from the TLC show “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding,” followed the lives of Romanichal women living in West Virginia. Stanley appeared on all four seasons of the show, which aired from 2013-2015.

The reality TV star appeared on court on Thursday to plead not guilty to the charges against her. She is expected to return to the courtroom on Friday for a preliminary hearing.