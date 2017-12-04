The family that dances together, stays together!

On Monday’s broadcast of “Good Morning America,” “Dancing with the Stars” pros Val Chmkerovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd announced that they will be taking their show on the road as a family! The brothers previously toured together on the “Our Way Tour” and hit 45 cities in the U. S. in the summer of 2016; now it looks like Maks’ wife is going to join in on the fun!





Ahead of the big announcement, the trio shared a few sneak peeks at their promotional photos with fans.

“Tune in to @GoodMorningAmerica 8.35am for an exciting announcement. It’s been hard keeping this one a secret…🙋🏼 #MVPLive,” Murgatroyd wrote alongside a photo of the three together.

On the official website for the tour, each Chmerkovskiy brother and Murgatroyd shared some of their own thoughts about the upcoming tour.

“The ‘Our Way’ tour was a dream come true. The culmination of a lifetime of hard work and the show that my brother and I have been visualizing since we were kids putting on shows in the restaurants of Brighton Beach. The show was also just a beginning….” Maks wrote. “The ‘Confidential’ tour is a dance show driven by our family and our love stories. This time I’m a husband, a father, in the best shape of my professional career and still learning on and off the dance floor every day. I’ve had two of the most eventful years of my life, and I can’t wait to use my favorite medium to express what’s on my mind and in my heart. Sharing a stage with my wife and my brother, what could be better than that!”

Murgatroyd added, “I found the power of ‘Our Way’ to be the relationship between Maks and Val, and this time I hope to cut in on that love story! What have I got myself into!”

The tour kicks off on March 19 in Springfield, Mo. Get more information here.