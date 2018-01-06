Before Jerry Van Dyke sadly passed away on Friday, he and brother Dick reunited on-screen one last time for a hilarious and touching episode of “The Middle.”





In the episode, Jerry’s Tag gets a call from his estranged brother Dutch, played by Dick, who wants to bury the hatchet after years apart. Their reunion puts Frankie and Mike in a precarious situation in the middle of a longstanding family feud.

Much to their surprise, however, the couple and their three kids awake one morning to find the brothers getting along well in the kitchen, with one strumming on a ukulele and both singing the words to “Two of a Kind.” The family stands in awe, with Frankie smiling ear-to-ear watching her father and uncle make up for lost time and erupts in applause when the brothers finish their song.

RELATED: Remember Jerry Van Dyke’s comedic genius with one of his most memorable scenes

Jerry Van Dyke sadly passed away Friday afternoon at his ranch in Arkansas, his wife Shirley confirmed on Saturday, adding that his health had been deteriorating ever since the pair was involved in a car accident two years ago. While his official cause of death has yet to be determined, Shirley also revealed that brother Dick Van Dyke was able to visit him one last time over Christmas. He was 86 years old.

In addition to “The Middle,” Van Dyke also appeared on “Yes, Dear,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Judy Garland Show” among others. He is best known for his role in the 1990s show “Coach.”

RELATED: Get one last laugh with the late Jerry Van Dyke by watching his hilarious 1994 “Late Show” interview