Victoria Beckham has come under fire for using a thin model in one of her recent ad campaigns.

Earlier this week, the former Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer unveiled photos from ads for her new eyewear collection, and the images were almost immediately met with backlash due to the frame of the featured model.





The comments section of the images were packed with disappointed fans and critics expressing their frustration and anger at Beckham for, in their view, setting a poor example for children and promoting an unhealthy body image standards.

“Please be responsible to impressionable aspects of your audience and use models who look healthy,” wrote one perturbed user. “It’s the perception that she’s far too skinny for her frame but has nonetheless managed to secure such a prestigious modelling campaign that is the concerning factor here. There will be lots of girls and boys looking at this and sadly seeing skinny = successful.”

“The health of the model is not the problem she could be the healthiest woman alive but the fact is she looks underweight in this picture and the fashion industry are supposed to be addressing the negative impact images like this have on some people,” a different person commented.

Another use simply said: “And they wonder why children have complexes, shame on you @victoriabeckham.”

It’s not the first time Beckham has faced backlash for her choice of models.

After critics slammed her fro selecting “skeletal” models for a fashion show in 2015, Beckham was forced to defend her decision to hire them.

“Our casting director spoke to the [modeling] agencies, and we know that all our girls are healthy,” she told The Telegraph. “They’re young, they’re thin, but that doesn’t mean they’re ill.”

