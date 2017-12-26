Menu
Luann de Lesseps Read this Next

"Real Housewife of New York" has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve
Advertisement

An adorable video of Diddy surprising his children on Christmas is taking the internet by storm!

In videos shared on both Twitter and Instagram, the hip-hop legend stood before his family holding three gifts.


“You know, I’m put here to make sure everyone’s dreams come true and they live to all their possibilities,” the entrepreneur said as he prepared to reach into one of the bags.

“If you guys want to dream about anything, you can dream it!” he added. “And I’m going to show you living proof of that.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Much to the joy of his three 11-year-old daughters, Diddy pulled an adorable puppy out of the bag and walked toward them so they could meet their new buddy.

The kids were moved to tears, and who can blame them?

So there you have it, rap mogul Diddy just proved that puppies make the best presents — as long as you’re rich enough to pay other people to look after them for you!

Video of Diddy giving his kids a surprise Christmas gift takes internet by storm Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations
People

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

,
Formula One racing star shames nephew for wearing a princess dress, and people are enraged
People

Formula One racing star shames nephew for wearing a princess dress, and people are enraged

,
Britney Spears couldn’t be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn’s second pregnancy
People

Britney Spears couldn’t be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn’s second pregnancy

,
“Real Housewife of New York” has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve
People

“Real Housewife of New York” has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve

,
Advertisement