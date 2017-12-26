An adorable video of Diddy surprising his children on Christmas is taking the internet by storm!
In videos shared on both Twitter and Instagram, the hip-hop legend stood before his family holding three gifts.
“You know, I’m put here to make sure everyone’s dreams come true and they live to all their possibilities,” the entrepreneur said as he prepared to reach into one of the bags.
“If you guys want to dream about anything, you can dream it!” he added. “And I’m going to show you living proof of that.”
RELATED: Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world
Much to the joy of his three 11-year-old daughters, Diddy pulled an adorable puppy out of the bag and walked toward them so they could meet their new buddy.
The kids were moved to tears, and who can blame them?
So there you have it, rap mogul Diddy just proved that puppies make the best presents — as long as you’re rich enough to pay other people to look after them for you!