A video obtained by TMZ shows accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein being physically assaulted as he leaves a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona.





Weinstein was reportedly dining at an establishment called Elements when he was approached by a fellow diner named Steve who asked for a photograph. Weinstein politely declined, and continued his meal.

But that wasn’t the end of the encounter.

As Weinstein was leaving the restaurant, Steve followed the disgraced Hollywood producer and lunged for him — slapping him twice while his friend filmed the altercation.

At one point, Steve calls Weinstein a “piece of s**t.”

Hollywood was rocked by allegations against Weinstein towards the end of 2017 when a large number of women came forward to say they were sexually harassed by the movie mogul — allegations he initially denied.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie both came forward, sharing their own experiences with Weinstein, saying that the powerful movie producer sexually harassed them. Several other women then accused Weinstein of rape, according to a report from The New Yorker.

The New York Times reported Thursday that, over decades, Weinstein reached eight settlements with women who accused him of unwanted physical contact and sexual assault.

Back in October, TMZ reported that Weinstein flew from Los Angeles to Arizona for treatment in an inpatient program. The news came shortly after his wife Georgina Chapman announced their separation.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” Chapman said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Weinstein and Chapman are parents to India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.

Weinstein was also fired from his film studio hours after he reportedly emailed a plea to Hollywood CEOs and moguls to prevent the ousting.

