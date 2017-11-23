Happy birthday, Miley Cyrus!

The “Malibu” singer turned the big 2-5 on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, and she was showered with gifts by her fiance Liam Hemsworth. He gifted his number one lady with a custom multi-colored necklace that read, “LiLi,” a nickname she calls her man.





Cyrus showed off the sparkly new bling on Instagram the day before the holiday.

“My mannnnnn’s already winnin & it ain’t even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!” she wrote on Instagram.

Cyrus also wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving one day early as she prepared to chow down on a Tofurkey with her family. She is a vegan after all! Just take a scroll through her Instagram feed. She’s definitely a “veg head,” and her love of animals puts her over the top. And if that’s not enough, the singer also got the symbol for veganism tattooed on her body. You won’t find a turkey on her table this year!

“So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself posing with “MILEY” balloons.