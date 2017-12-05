Menu
NBCUniversal’s “The Voice” Season 3 Red Carpet Event – Arrivals Read this Next

"She never said no" -- "The Voice" singer responds to rape accusations from female best friend
Advertisement

Singer Pink gave her 6-year-old daughter Willow some dating advice that is truly hard to ignore.

The mom of two and wife to Carey Hart is Cosmopolitan magazine’s January 2018 cover girl and opened up about the tips she recently gave her 6-year-old daughter Willow.


“She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them, because they won’t deserve you,'” she said. “‘They have to be kind, respectful; they have to be chivalrous; they have to be good to their moms; they have to be good looking; they have to be funny.'”

RELATED: Pink opens up about her daughter’s heartbreaking words that inspired her VMAs speech

In September, the “Beautiful Trauma” singer shared a special message to her daughter as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

As she accepted the award, she told the crowd that Willow had recently come home from school and told her that she felt like “the ugliest girl at school” because “she looked like a boy with long hair.”

Pink told her young daughter that she had also been told she looked like a boy but that never stopped her from having amazing success and selling out arenas.

“So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people change so they can see all kinds of beauty,” she said. “Keep shining for the rest of us to see. And, you, my darling little girl, are beautiful.”

Wait till you hear the sharp dating advice rockstar mom Pink gave to her young daughter Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”
People

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”

,
Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia
People

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

,
Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired
People

Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired

,
We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

,
A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her
People

A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her

,
Advertisement