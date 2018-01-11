Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a cheeky surprise when they stepped out for their first public appearance of 2018.

The lovebirds bundled up for the appearance on January 9 at the Reprezent 107.3FM in Brixton, South London and learned about how the station is appealing to young people while also teaching them more about music, radio and broadcast media.





During the visit, one of the station’s DJs decided to take a big risk.

Jevanni Letford posted this hilarious video on Twitter, which shows the prince looking humorously baffled as he’s handed a business card by the cheeky DJ.

“DJ at your wedding, DJ at your wedding,” Letford yells at Harry, who gives him awry smile as Meghan Markle looks on and giggles.

Letford’s video was widely circulated after being retweeted thousands of times, but the story didn’t end there.

On Thursday morning, the DJ appeared on Good Morning Britain to plead his case and tell the people of the UK why he’s the best person for the job.

“I’d definitely play some Ed Sheeran,” Letford said after claiming that he’d already given serious thought to the playlist — even suggesting a remix of the national anthem to play for Queen Elizabeth herself.

“I’d get a bit of Stormzy because Prince Harry loves his grime, and maybe Wiley because he got an MBE [a prestigious honor in the UK],” he said of two other English grime performers.

“I think with this wedding, it’s quite unique so there’d have to be an element of tradition,” he said. “But I’d throw in a few surprises as well.”

Will Letford get the gig? Only time will tell, but we really hope he does.

Do Harry and Meghan really have to look any further than @JevanniLetford when it comes to finding a wedding DJ? Here's why he should get the job after cheekily handing them his card… Watch more: https://t.co/bQ16YwsPRr pic.twitter.com/ZaqMfgGc96 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 11, 2018

Can @Uni_of_Essex graduate @JevanniLetford get the ultimate #weddingdj gig? We've got our fingers crossed Prince Harry @meghanmarkle @KensingtonRoyal give him the call! https://t.co/6yBTomVOw4 — University of Essex (@Uni_of_Essex) January 10, 2018

.@JevanniLetford said he would drop a remix of the national anthem! 😍 🇬🇧

Absolutely cannot wait for that, Adam & JoJo x pic.twitter.com/IWJs0P8MXx — Capital Yorkshire (@CapitalYorks) January 11, 2018

RELATED: Prince William reveals that Harry has not yet asked him to be a part of the wedding