Wendy Williams launched a scathing attack on Kylie Jenner on a recent episode “The Wendy Williams Show.”

The show was returning from a three-week holiday hiatus, and Williams was clearly eager to get back to her sassy self.





She appeared to be directly addressing the 20 year old allegedly pregnant reality TV star when she said: “Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you… just saying.”

Williams then suggested that the reason Jenner has remained silent on her rumored pregnancy is because she was accidentally impregnated and then dumped by her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“But Kylie remains silent. Well, why do you think?” Williams, 53, asked her audience. “I guessed right away: because she’s not with Travis Scott anymore!”

The crowd reacted and Williams continued her tirade:

“Please, that was a split and run! In my mind, she took the test and was probably like, ‘Oh, my God. What am I going to do now? Travis!’”

The host then claimed that the 25-year-old hip-hop star dumped Jenner because he’s a “rock star,” adding: “See, that’s how people cavalierly treat pregnancy, you know?”

Williams then admitted that Jenner’s young age is the cause of her doubt: “She’s only 20. Remember when you were 20? You didn’t want anything to do with a baby. Her 20 is more like 35. Because she’s grown up on TV in front of us. Plus, she’s got the midlife crisis makeover already.”

RELATED: Former “Teen Mom 2” star arrested for allegedly running their own meth lab

Earlier this month, Kylie’s half-sister Khloé Kardashian fought hard to keep her cool when she appeared on “Ellen.”

Ellen DeGeneres relentlessly tried to get Kardashian, 33, who’s expecting her first child, to reveal whether Jenner, was expecting as well.

“Is Kylie craving things yet?” Ellen asked.

Kardashian cooly responded, “What do you mean? I don’t know what you’re talking about. C’mon, Ellen.”

But DeGeneres wasn’t convinced.

“She must be pregnant! There’s too much secrecy around it,” Ellen said. “Look at your eyes … I can tell Kylie’s pregnant. … I will make a bet right now that she’s pregnant.”

Pregnancy rumors speculating about Jenner bubbled up starting in September. PEOPLE reports numerous sources have confirmed the pregnancy, but no one from the Kardashian or Jenner families have spoken about it.

On Instagram, Jenner’s photos are carefully cropped as to not show any belly. She has also stopped appearing publicly

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told PEOPLE. “She isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”