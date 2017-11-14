The “Long Island Medium” makes her living by seeing things others can’t, but it seems that the potential end of her 28-year long marriage is one thing Theresa Caputo couldn’t predict, reports E! News.





“I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?'” she said during a scene from the latest episode of her hit TLC show.

Theresa gave viewers a glimpse into the state of her relationship with husband Larry, and it seemed like things aren’t great.

“Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium’ and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she said while eating with one of her close girlfriends. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

Theresa also explained that her show — which has been on air since September 2011 — isn’t the only cause of the tension on her marriage.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed, and he has changed. We’re both not happy, and you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” she told viewers in an emotional confession. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

Caputo isn’t revealing outright if she and Larry will be filing for divorce, but according to eagle-eyed fans, the “strain” on the marriage has been noticeable. There has been a distinct lack of recent photos of the usually public pair on their respective social media pages.

“I love what I do. I wouldn’t change a thing. I am so grateful and very blessed, but because of what I do and where I am in my life with my career, every relationship in my life has suffered,” Theresa explained.

Fans will simply have to keep their fingers crossed that this long-term New York couple can figure things out. Besides the news she shares from the “other side,” Theresa’s show is also a hit due to her openness about how she relates to her family, which includes Larry and the couple’s two kids, Victoria and Larry Jr.