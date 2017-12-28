Menu
95-year-old Stan Lee's name was trending, but not for the reasons you'd think
“Wheel of Fortune” isn’t usually the kind of game show to incite outrage, but Wednesday night’s contestant did just that.

A contestant named Lisa riled viewers when she bought a pointless vowel while nearly having the entire phrase solved.


Kristopher R. (@cheesehead1976) pointed out that the answer to Lisa’s puzzle was clearly, “Pepperoni Pineapple Pizza.” Although she was only missing an “O” in pepperoni and two “Z’s,” Lisa still chose to blow $250 buying the vowel “O.” With her unnecessary vowel, she immediately solved the puzzle, infuriating audiences everywhere.

Another user called her out for wasting money on the spin, tweeting, “I hate when contestants buy vowels after their first spin.”

To top off the frustrating episode, a series of bankruptcies from the other contestants led to Lisa securing an unexpected victory. In the end, she went home with a car, but not without making herself unpopular in the eyes of viewers for her terrible move.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
