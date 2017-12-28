“Wheel of Fortune” isn’t usually the kind of game show to incite outrage, but Wednesday night’s contestant did just that.

A contestant named Lisa riled viewers when she bought a pointless vowel while nearly having the entire phrase solved.





Kristopher R. (@cheesehead1976) pointed out that the answer to Lisa’s puzzle was clearly, “Pepperoni Pineapple Pizza.” Although she was only missing an “O” in pepperoni and two “Z’s,” Lisa still chose to blow $250 buying the vowel “O.” With her unnecessary vowel, she immediately solved the puzzle, infuriating audiences everywhere.

Lisa buys a vowel when the answer is painfully obvious. Pepperoni Pineapple Pizza. #WheelOfFortune #Dumb — Kristopher R (@cheesehead1976) December 28, 2017

Another user called her out for wasting money on the spin, tweeting, “I hate when contestants buy vowels after their first spin.”

I hate when contestants buy vowels after their first spin. 😡waste of money. #WheelOfFortune — Kays n Tees (@KTExertion) December 28, 2017

To top off the frustrating episode, a series of bankruptcies from the other contestants led to Lisa securing an unexpected victory. In the end, she went home with a car, but not without making herself unpopular in the eyes of viewers for her terrible move.

(H/T Yahoo)