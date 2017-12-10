Three years ago, soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle raved about now first daughter Ivanka Trump on her since-deleted blog, according to reports.

When she was an ascending actress in 2014, Markle emailed Trump a list of questions she hoped the successful businesswoman would answer as an influencer on her blog. Much to Markle’s surprise, Trump responded to her “immediately and honestly.”





“Let’s take a moment and discuss Ivanka Trump. Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire,” she gushed.

“It’s so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege – to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb. But, I always remember Ivanka being different – she wasn’t dancing on tables as a teenager or releasing pop albums,” Markle continued. “She wasn’t running amuck publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs. Instead, she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand.”

Before meeting Prince Harry, the actress was impressed with Trump’s ability to balance her work and family lives — and this was back when she only had two children.

“This much I know – when we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does – because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat,” Markle declared, though it’s unknown if their meeting ever happened.

Her past words contrast greatly from those she used to describe President Donald Trump before he won the White House and was still on the campaign trail.

”Yes, of course, Trump is divisive. Think about just female voters alone. I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it,” she said in an interview. “You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

