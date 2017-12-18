Prince Harry and former President Barack Obama had some fun banter before their interview on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, the BBC reported.

“Do I have to speak faster? Because I am a slow speaker,” Obama asks the prince before an interview that will be aired Dec. 27.





“No, not at all,” Harry responds.

“Do I need the British accent?” Obama asks.

Here is a sneak preview of when @BarackObama met Prince Harry for the interview. Listen to the full interview on 27th December on @BBCr4today.

He did not, but the prince warned Obama that he would get “the face” if he paused too long between answers.

“I don’t want to see that face,” Obama says after Harry demonstrates his glare.

Obama, meanwhile, offered to interview Harry, who declined.

“Let’s keep it this way, I’d much prefer that,” the prince said.

Kensington Palace said Sunday the interview was recorded in Toronto in September during the Invictus Games, a sports event for injured military personnel.

The palace said the conversation featured Obama discussing his plans to cultivate the next generation of leadership through the Obama Foundation.

