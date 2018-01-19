Leave it to a big sister to shut down her little sister’s nasty ex on Twitter.

That’s exactly what Kim Kardashian West did when little sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom openly shaded her dating life since their split.





Odom seemed to shade the pregnant reality star in an interview with BET’s “The Mancave” this week when he said, “I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When [Khloé] was with her second or third NBA ballplayer, I could see that.”

When Kardashian West got wind of Odom’s statements, she took to Twitter with the most savage response. Retweeting a quote from the article, she wrote, “Or second or third brothel.”

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

And, the internet was like:

The shade was obviously in reference to the October 2015 incident where Odom was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel and ended up in a coma. At the time, he was still legally married to Kardashian who was by his bedside throughout his recovery. The former couple officially divorced in December 2016.

Now, Kardashian is expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.