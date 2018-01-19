Just like her mom, the youngest member of the “Alaskan Bush People” knows the importance of keeping the faith.

15-year-old Rain Brown, the youngest of Ami and Billy Brown’s seven children, opened up about her own struggles with mental health amid her mom’s battle with advanced lung cancer.





The teen took to social media in October to discuss her struggles with “depression” amongst other topics.

RELATED: “Her heart just couldn’t take it”: “Alaskan Bush People’s” Billy Brown talks about his wife’s harrowing cancer battle

“For the past few days I’ve been struggling with some things, such as my depression, life, and some teen girl probs too (ya know a broken nail😏💅🏻) and I couldn’t figure out why I was in such bad shape I stayed in bed for about four days with minor aches and pains and I couldn’t find out a reason, it bothered me so much, I lost any want to be healthy or motivational, I was just a husk,” shared Brown.

“But just now in the middle of the night it occurred to me, sometimes you don’t have to have a reason sometimes you don’t have to be perfect and somedays you just feel like staying in bed and watching old @simplynailogical videos and that’s OKAY! In the time of all this happening I told myself that over and over but it also hit me I had to actually believe it and just let it go and stop being bothered by it,” she continued.

Brown acknowledged that she would “still feel kinda down and [l]ike being lazy,” but that it was alright because the body “knows what it needs and if that’s rest I won’t be one to refuse.”

The teen continued the uplifting message to her nearly 50,000 followers writing, in part, “Stay strong my rainbows and listen to your body and soul they know what you need, don’t let your depression or dark feelings try to make you feel bad or people make you feel bad for doing what you know is right for you.”

It’s clear from the encouraging message, Brown learned much of her positivity from her parents.

Ami and Billy Brown recently announced the amazing news that Ami’s cancer was finally in remission after a harrowing battle that left her “just a few pounds [away] from dying,” according to PEOPLE. Through it all, the Browns kept faith that Ami, 54, would overcome the disease even while she’d been told she had a reported three percent chance of surviving.

RELATED: Padma Lakshmi was by the bedside of a “Top Chef” contestant undergoing cancer treatment

“We’ve been through a lot, and this has to be the hardest thing to face for all of us,” said Billy, 65. “But when faith is all you have, you’ve got to hold on to it.”

As of Dec. 21 — the date of her most recent scans — the cancer that had spread from Ami’s lungs to her chest and back had vanished.

“I was expecting great news,” she said of the special date. “I could just feel it.”

She shared, “I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith.”